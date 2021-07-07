Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced starting at 12999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Samsung Galaxy A12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - 6 new games added to Xbox Game Pass in July again, UFC 2 and four other leaving soon

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 75, Rs 94, and Rs 447 prepaid plans: Check data, validity, other benefits

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Samsung Galaxy A12 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5