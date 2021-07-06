Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F12 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Samsung Galaxy F12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme GT Master Edition could arrive as a trimmed down version of Realme GT

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F12 features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F12 features a Samsung Exynos 850

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Samsung Galaxy F12 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Samsung Galaxy F12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F12 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F12 of 6000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11