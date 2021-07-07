Samsung Galaxy F22 set to launch in India today, July 6. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. Some of the key specs of the upcoming Samsung phone include: a 6000mAh battery, 15W fast charging support, sAMOLED display, 90hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and more. The phone will release at a later date on Flipkart.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F22 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M12 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Samsung Galaxy M12. Also Read - 6 new games added to Xbox Game Pass in July again, UFC 2 and four other leaving soon

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M12 is 6.5-inch. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. Also Read - BSNL launches Rs 75, Rs 94, and Rs 447 prepaid plans: Check data, validity, other benefits

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Samsung Galaxy M12 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Samsung Galaxy M12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M12 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M12 of 6,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android-based One UI Core OS. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 is powered by Samsung Exynos 850 SoC.