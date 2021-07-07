The Redmi 9 Power, for a starting price of Rs 10499, is a tough contender for it comes with 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, a Full HD+ display, and more.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F22 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is 6.53 inch. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a screen resolution of 2340×1080.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 6000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.