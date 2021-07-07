Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F22 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Also Read - 6 new games added to Xbox Game Pass in July again, UFC 2 and four other leaving soon
Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is 6.53 inch. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a screen resolution of 2340×1080.
Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 11999.
Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.
Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 6000mAh.
OS-The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on MIUI 12, Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.