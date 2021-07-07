The Redmi Note 10 starts at a price of Rs 12,999 for the base model. As far as the specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 6.43-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 5000mAh battery and much more.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone priced starting at 12499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F22 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F22 features a 6.40-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11