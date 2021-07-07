This is undoubtedly one of the best under Rs 20000. You get a Super AMOLED screen, 108MP cameras, 33W fast charging, and more. It starts at Rs 18999.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F22 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F22 is 6.40-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch. The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a screen resolution of 720×1600, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F22 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F22 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12499, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F22 has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F22 has 13MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 5020mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy F22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.