Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G spotted on the company's website

Samsung Galaxy M23 is expected to be the rebranded version of Galaxy F23. It might come powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, while Galaxy M33 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1200 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G are likely to debut in India soon. The two smartphones have surfaced on the company’s support page on its India website. Samsung Galaxy M23 is expected to be the rebranded version of Galaxy F23. It might come powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, while Galaxy M33 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1200 SoC. Notably, Galaxy M33 5G has appeared on Samsung’s Russia website.

A Samsung handset spotted on the Samsung India website with model number SM-E236B is expected to be Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. Another model with model number SM-M336B, spotted in the company’s India and Russia website, is likely to be Galaxy M33. As per the sites, both handsets will come with dual-SIM support. This was spotted first by MySmartPrice.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G expected specifications

The smartphone has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with model number SM-M236B/DS. This listing revealed that Galaxy M23 5G might run on Android 12 and will come with support for Bluetooth v5 connectivity. Additionally, the listing revealed that the smartphone will come with a 25W charger and microSD card support. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and offer 6GB RAM.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung Galaxy M23 5G as Galaxy F23 5G in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 surfaced on Geekbench site with model number  SM-M336BU and on  Indian Standards (BIS) with model number SM-M336BU/DS. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1200 chipset. Additionally, the smartphone might offer up to 6GB RAM and house a 6,000 mAh battery.

For the unversed, Samsung has recently announced the India pricing of its flagship Galaxy S22 series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts at Rs 72,999 in India and it goes all the way up to Rs 1,18,999. It will be available for pre-order in India starting February 23.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2022 9:38 AM IST

Now you can pin up to 6 DMs on Twitter
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G alternatives that you can buy now

Realme to launch Narzo 50 on February 24: Here s what to expect

