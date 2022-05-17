comscore Samsung Galaxy F23 5G launched in Copper Blush color
News

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gets Copper Blush color in India

Mobiles

Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in Copper Blush color in India. It joins the Forest Green and Aqua Blue colors.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Copper Blush

A few months back, Samsung launched the Galaxy F23 5G in the Indian market. The smartphone has a 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon SoC, and boots on Android 12 OS. At the time of launch, the smartphone arrived in only two color options. Now, the brand has released another color in the market giving people more options when buying the device. Also Read - Flipkart Refurbished phone sale: Offers on iPhones, Samsung flagships starting at Rs 8,499

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Copper Blush color Price in India

Samsung has launched the Copper Blush color of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India. This new color is joining the already available Forest Green and Aqua Blue color variants. The device is priced starting at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. On top of this, the phone has Rs. 1,000 instant discount if you buy it using an ICICI bank credit card or go with an ICICI Bank EMI option. Also Read - India’s tablet market registers 68% YoY growth, Lenovo leads followed by Apple

The Galaxy F23 5G in the new Copper Blush color can be purchased from online stores like Flipkart and can also be bought from authorized official stores in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) launched with Snapdragon 720G SoC

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications

The Galaxy F23 5G comes with a plastic body sporting a 6.6-inch tear-drop notch display. It is an LCD panel with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As for the optics, it features a triple camera setup placed vertically. It has a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and lastly a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It has Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone boots on Android 12 out of the box and has One UI 4.1 on top. It has a 3.5mm head headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

  Published Date: May 17, 2022 1:36 PM IST

