Samsung recently launched its Galaxy F23 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G pricing, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy F23 comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,499 whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 18,499. The smartphone is launched in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores. Also Read - Samsung launches six new Galaxy Book laptops with starting price of Rs 38,990: Check all details

As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank cards.

Just one more day and the all-new #GalaxyF23 5G is set to start a #Frevolution. As millions of hearts race with excitement to join in, you too can make it yours at an incredible price of ₹ 14999*. Sale starts from 16th March, 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/s4Lkf4mMuv — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 15, 2022

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Galaxy F23 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of battery, Galaxy F23 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging. The company promises 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for Galaxy F23. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.