News

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Check pricing, sale offers

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price and Offers

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy F23 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G pricing, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy F23 comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant  is priced at Rs 17,499 whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 18,499. The smartphone is launched in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Samsung.com, Flipkart.com and select retail stores. Also Read - Samsung launches six new Galaxy Book laptops with starting price of Rs 38,990: Check all details

As for sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Galaxy F23 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of battery, Galaxy F23 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging. The company promises 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for Galaxy F23. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 11:34 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 16, 2022 12:20 PM IST

