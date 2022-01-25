Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone in July last year. Now the company is planning to launch Galaxy F22’s successor, F23. Samsung’s upcoming smartphone Galaxy SM-E236B has been spotted on Geekbench’s database. Samsung’s phone can enter the market in the name of Galaxy F23. This upcoming smartphone of Samsung can be a rebranded version of Galaxy M23. Also Read - Top 5 phones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Redmi 10 Prime, Poco M3, Galaxy M32, more

The smartphone, listed in the Geekbench 5 database with model number Samsung Galaxy SM-E236B, scored 640 points in the single-core test. Along with this, it has also scored 1820 points in the multi-core test. Additionally, the listing showcases that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor will be given in this phone, with the codename ‘lito.’ Also Read - Top phones with 48MP cameras under Rs 20,000 in September 2021

Benchmark listing confirms that Adreno 619 GPU will be given for graphics in this phone. This Samsung smartphone will be offered with a 6GB RAM variant. This Samsung smartphone will run on OneUI skin based on Android 12. Also Read - Deal of the day: Today’s best deal available on Poco M3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F22, more

Samsung Galaxy F23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone can be offered with 2.21GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset support. The phone will work on an Android 12 based operating system. The phone will be provided with 6GB RAM support. Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy F22 handset under Galaxy M22 in some markets. Following the same trends, the company can launch the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone under Galaxy M23 5G in select markets.

Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy F22 and Galaxy M22 with similar specifications. In such a situation, the company can offer Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy M23 5G smartphones with similar specifications.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display HD Plus with a screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels, and a 4 GB and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB storage. The smartphone also comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone works on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1.