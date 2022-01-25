comscore Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC
News

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC

Mobiles

The smartphone, listed in the Geekbench 5 database with model number Samsung Galaxy SM-E236B, scored 640 points in the single-core test.

Samsung galaxy f23

Representational Image

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone in July last year. Now the company is planning to launch Galaxy F22’s successor, F23. Samsung’s upcoming smartphone Galaxy SM-E236B has been spotted on Geekbench’s database. Samsung’s phone can enter the market in the name of Galaxy F23. This upcoming smartphone of Samsung can be a rebranded version of Galaxy M23. Also Read - Top 5 phones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000: Redmi 10 Prime, Poco M3, Galaxy M32, more

The smartphone, listed in the Geekbench 5 database with model number Samsung Galaxy SM-E236B, scored 640 points in the single-core test. Along with this, it has also scored 1820 points in the multi-core test. Additionally, the listing showcases that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor will be given in this phone, with the codename ‘lito.’ Also Read - Top phones with 48MP cameras under Rs 20,000 in September 2021

Benchmark listing confirms that Adreno 619 GPU will be given for graphics in this phone. This Samsung smartphone will be offered with a 6GB RAM variant. This Samsung smartphone will run on OneUI skin based on Android 12. Also Read - Deal of the day: Today’s best deal available on Poco M3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F22, more

Samsung galaxy f23, Samsung galaxy f23 price, Samsung galaxy f23 launch date, Samsung galaxy f23 india launch date, Samsung galaxy f23 price in india, Samsung galaxy f23 features, Samsung galaxy f23 specifications, Samsung galaxy f23 camera, Samsung galaxy f23 display, Samsung galaxy f23 battery, Samsung galaxy f23processor, Samsung galaxy f23 ram, Samsung galaxy f23 OS

Representational Image

Samsung Galaxy F23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone can be offered with 2.21GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset support. The phone will work on an Android 12 based operating system. The phone will be provided with 6GB RAM support. Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy F22 handset under Galaxy M22 in some markets. Following the same trends, the company can launch the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone under Galaxy M23 5G in select markets.

Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy F22 and Galaxy M22 with similar specifications. In such a situation, the company can offer Galaxy F23 5G and Galaxy M23 5G smartphones with similar specifications.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy F22 was launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display HD Plus with a screen resolution of 720×1,600 pixels, and a 4 GB and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB storage. The smartphone also comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone works on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 25, 2022 12:38 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22

12499

Android 11
MediaTek Helio G80
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions
News
162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions
Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K Smart TV review

Reviews

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K Smart TV review

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Micromax IN Note 2 India launch today, expected to be priced under Rs 10,000

Mobiles

Micromax IN Note 2 India launch today, expected to be priced under Rs 10,000

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

News

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features
Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Top Products

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?
Samsung Galaxy M22 budget phone launch soon: Release date, specs, price and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M22 budget phone launch soon: Release date, specs, price and more
Top tech news today: Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch, Redmi Note 10T 5G teaser and more

News

Top tech news today: Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch, Redmi Note 10T 5G teaser and more
Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone launched in India: Check price, features and more

News

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone launched in India: Check price, features and more

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp में Focus Mode समेत जुड़े 3 नए फीचर्स, जानें डिटेल

Facebook बना रहा है दुनिया का सबसे तेज AI सुपरकम्प्यूटर! एक साथ करेगा हजारों काम

Google की बढ़ी मुश्किल, प्राइवेसी में सेंध लगाने के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

चीनी कंपनियों के उड़े होश! माइक्रोमैक्स ने कम कीमत में लॉन्च किया धांसू स्मार्टफोन

Vi (Vodafone-idea) यूजर्स को लगेगा झटका! फिर महंगे होंगे प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान

Latest Videos

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

News

162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions
News
162 million smartphones shipped in India in 2021 despite Covid-19 restrictions
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Check specifications, price, features
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer

News

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta has created world s fastest supercomputer
Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023

Telecom

Vodafone Idea tariffs to increase in 2022 or 2023
Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

Wearables

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers