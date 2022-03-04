Samsung has announced that it will launch Galaxy F23 5G in India on March 8 at 12 pm. Additionally, the company has also confirmed that it will come with a 120Hz refresh rate Gorilla Glass 5 display, Snapdragon 750G SoC and a triple rear camera module. The FHD+ display will feature a waterdrop notch on the top. A microsite of the smartphone has popped up on Flipkart, confirming that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart and the official Samsung website for purchase. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The Note is back

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G expected specifications

As per a report by My Smart Price, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is likely to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display. The company has also confirmed that it will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Flipkart teaser confirms that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. As per the company, Galaxy F23 5G is the first F-series smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - How to send emoji pairs on WhatsApp using Samsung smartphone

In terms of camera, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Galaxy F23 5G is expected to offer 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants along with up to 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Samsung’s Galaxy Note Series is dead

Notably, the smartphone is also rumoured to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of pricing, the upcoming smartphone might be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000 in India.

For the unversed, the predecessor of Galaxy F23 5G, Galaxy F22 5G was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 12,499. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ screen and a 6,000mAh battery.