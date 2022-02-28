comscore Samsung Galaxy F23 Launch in India Next Month: Specs, Price and other details
  Samsung Galaxy F23 launch in India set for next month: Here's all you need to know
Samsung Galaxy F23 launch in India set for next month: Here's all you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy F22 successor aka Galaxy F23 is all set to launch in India next month, an IANS report suggests. Here’s everything you need to know.

  Published: February 28, 2022 3:00 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy F22

Representational image

As per a new report, the Samsung Galaxy F22 successor aka Galaxy F23 is all set to launch in India next month, an IANS report suggests. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. Also Read - MWC 2022: Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and more

The report further hints at the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy F23. It suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000. These details have reportedly been shared by sources close to the development. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

The smartphone is said to launch during the second week of March. The report further highlights that the Samsung Galaxy F23 will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor for speedy performance. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch: Details here

It is also expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate for fast-paced games and smoother scrolling and browsing, sources told IANS.

Samsung will partner Flipkart to launch the new Galaxy F23 device, like its earlier F Series smartphones.

The device will also be available on Samsung.com and other retail outlets.

Samsung has done well in the Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000 segment in India and the launch of Galaxy F23 may help the company consolidate its market leadership.

The company launched a series of smartphones in Galaxy F portfolio last year and Galaxy F42 5G was its first 5G smartphone in the series.

Galaxy F42 5G comes with 64MP triple camera with night mode, 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 12 bands 5G support.

Galaxy F42 5G was launched in 6GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 20,999 and 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 22,999.

(Inputs from IANS)

Best Sellers