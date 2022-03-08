comscore Samsung Galaxy F23 launched in India with a 50MP triple rear camera setup
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched in India
News

Samsung Galaxy F23 with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging.

galaxy f23-

Samsung Galaxy F23

Samsung has launched its Galaxy F23 in India today at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. As per the company, Galaxy F23 5G is the first F-series smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Samsung says personal data of users is safe after 190GB data leaked by hackers

Samsung Galaxy F23 pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy F23 comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant  is priced at Rs 17,499 whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 18,499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more

In terms of colours, it comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants. Also Read - Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

The smartphone will go on sale in India on March 16 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Samsung India websites. As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Customers will also get a two-month YouTube Premium subscription.

As an introductory offer, buyers can get the 4GB RAM variant at Rs 14,999 and 6GB RAM variant at Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy F23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Galaxy F23 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of battery, Galaxy F23 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging. The company promises 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for Galaxy F23. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 12:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F23 launched in India with a 50MP triple rear camera setup
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy F23 launched in India with a 50MP triple rear camera setup
Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

News

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone 12 and more

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone 12 and more

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Apps

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle

What to expect from Apple s Peek Performance event

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Apple Peak Performance event 2022: iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Best google chrome extension you should have

WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F23 launched in India with a 50MP triple rear camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F23 launched in India with a 50MP triple rear camera setup
Samsung says personal data of users is safe after 190GB data leaked by hackers

News

Samsung says personal data of users is safe after 190GB data leaked by hackers
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more
Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

Mobiles

Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones
Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report

Mobiles

Samsung throttling over 10,000 Android apps for unknown reasons: Report

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने 15 हजार रुपये से कम में लॉन्च किया 50MP कैमरे वाला धांसू 5G फोन

80W फास्ट चार्जिंग और 5G सपोर्ट के साथ आएगा Vivo X Fold!

Meta ने Women's Day पर लॉन्च किया 'प्रगति' और 'She Champions Her' कैम्पेन

Goodle ने International Women's Day 2022 पेश किया खास Doodle

Samsung का 190GB डेटा हुआ लीक, कंपनी ने कहा यूजर की पर्सनल जानकारी है सुरक्षित

Latest Videos

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount

News

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

News

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

News

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

News

Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo
News
Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo
xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

xiaomi 12 ultra leaks suggest 50MP camera at the back: check specifications, price, features
Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores

Apps

Instagram pulls its Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the app stores
Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle

News

Google celebrates International Women s Day with an animated Doodle
What to expect from Apple s Peek Performance event

News

What to expect from Apple s Peek Performance event

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers