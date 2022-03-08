Samsung has launched its Galaxy F23 in India today at a starting price of Rs 15,999. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate FHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. As per the company, Galaxy F23 5G is the first F-series smartphone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Also Read - Samsung says personal data of users is safe after 190GB data leaked by hackers

Samsung Galaxy F23 pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy F23 comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,499 whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 18,499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M23 5G announced: Specs, features, and more

In terms of colours, it comes in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colour variants. Also Read - Samsung quietly unveils Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 smartphones

The smartphone will go on sale in India on March 16 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Samsung India websites. As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank cards. Customers will also get a two-month YouTube Premium subscription.

As an introductory offer, buyers can get the 4GB RAM variant at Rs 14,999 and 6GB RAM variant at Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy F23 specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, Galaxy F23 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of battery, Galaxy F23 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 25W fast charging. The company promises 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for Galaxy F23. For connectivity, it comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.