Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at Rs.15499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco X3 smartphone recently. The Poco X3 is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F41 and Poco X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4 – inch with a screen resolution of FHD+. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 comes with a 6.67 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy F41 weighs 191g and the Poco X3 measures 215g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is available in 2 variants. The Poco X3 comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6GB64GB will be priced Rs.15499. The price of Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is of Rs.16999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP main camera whereas, Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 and Poco X3 both is powered by 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Android v10. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10.