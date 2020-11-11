comscore Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Realme 7 Pro - Latest Comparison | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out the Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.15499. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999. Here's the latest comparison with specs.

  • Published: November 11, 2020 8:48 PM IST
Realme 7 Pro 1

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at Rs.15499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F41 and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's The Latest Comparison with Features and Specs

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4 – inch with a screen resolution of FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Samsung Galaxy F41 weighs 191.00 g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Realme 7 Pro - Check out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison of Poco and Realme Smartphones with Processor and Design

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.15499. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro also has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by 6000 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Android v10. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.

  Published Date: November 11, 2020 8:48 PM IST

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers