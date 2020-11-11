Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at Rs.15499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M31 is priced starting at Rs.17499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F41 and Samsung Galaxy M31 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - MediaTek launches Dimensity 700 SoC to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4 – inch with a screen resolution of FHD+. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 px. The Samsung Galaxy F41 weighs 191 g and the Samsung Galaxy M31 measures 191 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F41 and Samsung Galaxy M31 both features a Exynos 9611. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy F41 of STORAGE-1 will be priced Rs.15499. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31 of 6GB +64GB is of Rs.17499

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64MP+5MP+8MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 13MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 and M31 both are powered by 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Android v10. The Samsung Galaxy M31 runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.