Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is priced starting at Rs.15499 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced starting at Rs.20499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F41 and Samsung Galaxy M31s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4 – inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+). The Samsung Galaxy F41 weighs 191 g and the Samsung Galaxy M31s measures 203g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F41 features a Exynos 9611. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s features a Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M31s also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6GB+64GB will be priced Rs.15499. The price of Samsung Galaxy M31s of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.20499

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 5.0 MP main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32-megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 32.0 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 and M31s both are powered by 6000 mAh battery.The Samsung Galaxy F41 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M31s runs on Android 10 customed with Samsung One UI.