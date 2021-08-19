Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G expected to launch in India next month: Check details

Samsung has big plans for India. Since the beginning of this year, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has launched several new smartphones across price segment and series. As per a new report, Samsung is now working on two more smartphones to launch in India very soon. These upcoming smartphones are said to be the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03s launches as another budget Samsung smartphone in India

Beginning this week, a Samsung smartphone appeared on in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with model number SM-M526B/DS. Reports suggest that the smartphone in question is the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. The BIS listing hints at the imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras: Price, full specs, India launch details

Adding on, tipster Debayan Roy said that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will announce the Galaxy M52 5G in India in the month of September. While the tipster didn’t reveal the launch date of the Galaxy M52 5G but he did hint at the coming of a Galaxy F series smartphone as well. It is suggested that the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone will also launch in India next month. The launch date remain unknown again. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specifications (expected)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The list revealed some of the key details about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. As per the listing, the smartphone will come with a model number SM-M526GBR and equip Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS.

The smartphone also appeared on China’s 3C certification site last month with some specifications. As per the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone will come packed with a 4,860mAh battery, which should be typically valued at around 5,000mAh.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the Galaxy M52 5G will include a 32-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera sensor (64MP + 12-megapixel ultrawide lens + 5-megapixel macro lens + 5-megapixel depth sensor).

Some other reports suggest that the Galaxy M52 5G could basically be the rebranded version of the recently launched Galaxy A52s with some minor changes here and there. The smartphone is expected to arrive in India, China and some European markets.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to announce a new smartphone under Galaxy F series. This one is said to be the Galaxy F42 5G.

The Galaxy F42 5G recently appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site with some of the key specifications. As per the listing, the Galaxy F42 5G will come with model number SM-E426B and specifications including MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 OS.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has also received Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications, which hints at the imminent launch. Some findings suggest that it could be a rebadged version of the Galaxy A22 5G.