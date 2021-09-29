Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India launch today: Livestream, expected price in India, specs

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, the new Galaxy F-series smartphone is set to launch in India today. The virtual launch event is scheduled for 12 PM IST. While the South Korean tech giant teased the device extensively over the past few days, rumour mill leaked the pricing of the new device just a few hours ahead of its formal debut. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F42 India launch tomorrow: What's confirmed, what could be the price?

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India launch event is scheduled for 12 PM IST today, September 29. Samsung has introduced a dedicated microsite for the virtual launch event of the new Galaxy F-series 5G phone. As per the microsite, the phone will be available on Samsung’s official website, and via Flipkart. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India with price starting at Rs 29,999: Check specs, sale date

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price, specs (expected)

The all-new Galaxy F42 5G is tipped to arrive in two storage configurations- 6GB/128GB at Rs 20,999, and 8GB/128GB storage model at Rs 22,999. As per the teaser on the microsite, the phone will be available in two colour options- Black, and Blue. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch on Amazon today: Check expected specs, price in India

As far as specs are concerned, the Galaxy F42 5G will sport a 90Hz FHD+ Infinity-V display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the phone will be a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC likely to be paired with up to 8GB RAM. The phone will offer a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and Night Mode feature in the camera suite. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and include USB-C port charging. For security, the phone is teased to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new Galaxy F-series phone is also said to have 12 5G bands support and include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung just recently launched the new Galaxy M52 5G phone for a starting price of Rs 29,999. The phone features a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display, Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a huge 5,000mAh battery.