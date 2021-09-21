Samsung will launch a new smartphone on September 29, as revealed by a Flipkart teaser. While details aren’t concrete, it is expected to be the Galaxy F42 since the Galaxy F-series phones are exclusive to the e-commerce platform. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launching in India on September 28, release on Amazon website

To recall, the phone’s support page was recently spotted on the company’s website. Here are all the details you need to know. Also Read - Phones with 7000mAh battery at a budget in India: Samsung Galaxy F62, Tecno Pova 2, more

Samsung Galaxy F42 launch in India soon

It is suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F42 will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy Wide5 that was launched recently in South Korea. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

If this is the case then the phone will come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip to take on the likes of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy A22, and more. It will come equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

On the camera front, we can expect the phone to get three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there will be an 8-megapixel snapper.

The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It will run Samsung One UI based on Android 11. It will be another 5G phone by the company.

As for the price, the Samsung Galaxy F42 is expected to fall under Rs 30,000 considering it is priced at KRW 449,900 in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also prepping up to launch the Galaxy M52 5G in India on September 28. The smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 778G chip, 11 5G bands support, triple rear cameras, and more. It will come with a vertical camera hump and a centre-placed punch-hole. It will be available to buy via Amazon India and we can expect it to fall under Rs 40,000.