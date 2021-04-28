Samsung Galaxy F52 5G appears on Google Play Console: Snapdragon 750G SoC, 8GB RAM, Android 11

Samsung is all set to launch the most awaited Galaxy M42 5G in India today at 12noon. A new report now suggests that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is working on another smartphone and this time it’s under the F series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to be priced between Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000, India launch today

The upcoming Samsung smartphone dubbed the Galaxy F52 5G has appeared on Google Play Console with some of the key specifications. This is the very first time that so much have been revealed about this particular Samsung phone. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G details revealed

Folks at 91Mobiles discovered the key Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications on the Google Play Console listing ahead of the imminent launch. The listing reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone including the chipset, RAM, display resolution, and much more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE battery capacity leaked, will be same as Galaxy S20 FE

The Google Play Console listing shows the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G with Qualcomm SM7225 chipset, which is the Snapdragon 750G. It further reveals that the Samsung phone will come with 8GB RAM, punch-hole camera, FHD+ (1080×2009) resolution and Android 11 OS. We expect the phone to come with more RAM options.

To recall, earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G made its way to the TENAA benchmark website with a 4,350mAh battery. The listing had revealed that the phone measures 164.63mm × 76.3mm × 8.7 mm.

Not just this, the upcoming Samsung smartphone appeared on the 3C certification website as well. The listing showed the phone with 25W fast charging support and other features such as dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V5.1.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is all set to launch in India today via an online launch event. Once the 5G smartphone goes official in the country it will be available on Amazon and Samsung’s official online store.

Samsung is yet to reveal the official price of the smartphone. Rumours circulating on the internet suggests that the Galaxy M42 5G will carry a price tag between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.