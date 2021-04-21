After appearing on several certification sites like 3C, Bluetooth SIG, and Wi-Fi Alliance; Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has now been spotted on TENAA in China.

According to a MySmartPrice report, Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is listed with model number SM-E5260. Interestingly, the applicant is listed as “Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd,” while the manufacturer is “Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.”

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G TENAA listing reveals several key specifications of the smartphone as well. For instance, the Galaxy F52 5G will measure 164.63mm×76.3mm×8.7mm.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will run Android 11 out of the box with Samsung’s OneUI 3.1 skin. It further reveals that the smartphone will be backed by a 4350mAh battery.

Prior to this, Samsung Galaxy F52 5G was spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance site with the same model number SM-E5260. The listing hints the smartphone will come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It will run Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 on top.

The 3C certification has revealed that the smartphone will support 25W fast charging. More features include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V5.1.

More details are unclear as of now and there is no official confirmation on when Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be made official. As for the pricing, previous rumours claim the smartphone will cost somewhere around Rs 40,000.

Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M42 5G smartphone on April 28, 2021. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is listed on Amazon and will be exclusive to the e-commerce site, which also reveals key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be the first Galaxy M series smartphone with 5G support. It will come with a teardrop notch display and a square-shaped rear camera module.

Further, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC. Reports suggest that the Galaxy M42 5G will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A42 5G, which was launched last year.