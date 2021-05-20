Samsung Galaxy F52 launched with Snapdragon 750G SoC: Here's what the 5G phone offers

Samsung Galaxy F52 silently gets listed on the official China website with all the specifications and the price. The 5G smartphone has now been launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, a punch hole camera, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, 4500mAh battery, fast charging support, among others. Also Read - Android 12 Beta First Impressions: Google finally delivers

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes in only one only variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone has been launched at a price of CNY 1,999, which roughly translates to Rs 22,700. The phone comes in two colours: Dusky Black and Magic White. As for the availability, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is already up for grabs in China. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn't reveal any detail about the global availability including India of the newly launched Galaxy F62.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display with 1080×2408 screen resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. On the hardware front, the Samsung device is powered by the 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It includes expandable storage option that can expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G comes packed with a quad-camera system that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the phone gets a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging out of the box.