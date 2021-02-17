comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 7000 mAh Battery Smartphone First Impressions: Price in India, Specs
Samsung recently launched 7000 Battery Galaxy F62 smartphone in India starting at Rs 23,999. Here we will be providing you with our first impressions of the new mid-range device.

Samsung’s new mid-range Galaxy F62 is the second smartphone in the F-series, which till now only consisted of the Galaxy F41. The reason behind the huge numerical jump is a mystery, but the higher price does make it feel like a separate device rather than a successor. With the device, the tech giant is looking to provide its users with a good experience in terms of performance at a mid-range price. To ensure this, the company has decided to power the Galaxy F62 with its  Exynos 9825 SoC, which is the same one that powers the older Galaxy Note 10+ flagship. Here I will be providing you with my first impressions of the new Samsung Galaxy F62. Also Read - Top 5 tablets for watching movies, playing games, entertainment, and more

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India: Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant | Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India at Rs 12,999 to take on Poco M3, Redmi Note 9

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display (2400×1080 pixels) | Exynos 9825 | up to 6GB RAM | 128GB storage | 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP | 32 MP front camera | 7,000 mAh battery | OneUI 3.1 on top of Android 11 | Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones with a massive 7000mAh battery in India

Samsung Galaxy F62 first impressions

Samsung with the Galaxy F62 provides a chunky box, which unlike its flagship line comes with a charging brick as a part of the package, but it misses out on a pair of earphones, a case and a screen protector. I would recommend that you purchase a case along with the device if you are looking to buy it, considering the polycarbonate body does catch scratches easily. These scratches are quite visible on the Laser Green colour we have for review.

The back looks quite similar to some Motorola phones, however, the unique dual tone finish helps it stand out. Initially, I thought that the device had a metallic build, due to its paint job. I personally liked the colour of the device, but thanks to not having a case, you will end up smudging the whole back with your fingerprints.

The device’s right edge features a volume rocker, and the power button. I found the volume rocker to be placed a bit too high, so much so, that it might become inaccessible for many using the device single handedly. The power button integrates the fingerprint sensor, which is quite fast. On the left  edge, it features the SIM tray, which features a separate slot of a microSD card. Lastly, on the bottom edge, you find a USB Type-C port along with the rare 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the 6.7-inch display, it might seem on the larger size, but I found it perfect for my hands. People with smaller hands might have difficulties in using the phone. I found the display to be quite vivid and bright, which made the video watching experience enjoyable. Moreover, it remains legible both indoors and outdoors under direct sunlight. It also has good viewing angles. But not everything about the display is good. It comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, where competitors are offering a minimum of 90Hz refresh rate in this price bracket. The lower refresh rate might affect the gaming experience, which I will focus on in my review of the device later.

Considering that the phone is powered by the Exynos 9825, it would be pretty powerful, however, I will not be able to share the processing details with you, as I still have a few tests to run on it. But, till now the phone has managed to handle everything that I have thrown at it.

Samsung’s One UI 3.1 on top of Android 11 is pretty clean and feels quite intuitive. Using the UI is pretty simple and it does not have a huge learning curve.

Having a 7,000mAh battery sounds pretty good on paper. But as I am yet to test it out I will not be able to provide you with the details as to how the device performs in day-to-day life. The challenge that will arise is that the 25W charger might take some time to completely juice up the phone, unlike its competitors which are coming with up to 65W of charging.

Coming to the cameras, I found that they took decent photos of objects in good lighting conditions, with the images featuring punchy colours, sharp details, and good edge detection. Low light photography is decent with a bit of grain and noise creeping in depending on the overall conditions. Taking photos of people is a different topic altogether, both the front and the back camera add a layer of smoothness and lightness to human faces, even when the beauty mode is turned off. This might be appreciated by many, however, I did not like it and would have preferred natural results instead.

Initial thoughts

Samsung Galaxy F62 seems like a pretty decent smartphone with a good processor and a massive battery. However, there are a few drawbacks like the polycarbonate build and a 60Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the competition is also quite fierce at this price point, with devices like the OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, Moto G 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i and more. However, I think that the device will manage to find its own niche market considering all it has to offer.

As of now, I will not provide you with a verdict as to how the phone performs, as I am yet to perform a number of tests. So you will have to wait for my review, which will be out pretty soon.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 17, 2021 12:34 PM IST

