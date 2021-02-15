comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 7,000 mAh Battery smartphone launched in India: Price in India, Specs, sale date, Features
Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Full specifications, price, and sale date

Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs ----- . We take a look at its specifications, sale date, and more.

  • Published: February 15, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-F62-Hero-B

Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched in India. Here's a look at its price, Flipkart sale date, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart on February 22 at 12 PM. Among key features of this mid-range smartphone is a 7,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED Plus display, and a 64-megapixels quad rear camera setup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch today at 12pm: Specifications, expected price

Samsung Galaxy F62 was unveiled at a virtual launch event at 12 pm IST. Ahead of the official launch, several features like a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC, and a 7,000mAh battery with fast charging support were confirmed on Flipkart. We take a look at the India price, sale date, and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F62: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 4G to come with 8MP telephoto lens, here's the full specs list

Samsung Galaxy F62: Price in India, sale date

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+128GB storage model will cost Rs 25,999.  The first sale will be held on February 22 at 12 PM on Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available in three colour options – Laser Green, Laser Blue, and Laser Grey. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 India price could be under Rs 15,000, launch next week

Samsung Galaxy F62: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy F62 gets a 6.7-inches FHD+ SUPER AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The smartphone is powered by the same Exynos 9825 processor that we saw on the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. It will be available in two storage configurations – 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy F62 gets a quad-rear camera setup, a combination of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 5-megapixel lens for portrait and macro shots. More features of the camera include Night mode, Super slow motion, Hyperlapse, Super steady, and 4K video recording. The front camera on the Galaxy F62 is a 32-megapixel one.

Samsung Galaxy F62 runs OneUI 3.1, which is based on Android 11. The smartphone is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The dual SIM phone measures 163.9×76.3×9.5 mm and weighs 218 grams.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2021 12:14 PM IST

