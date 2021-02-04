comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 leaks: Is it based on the Galaxy M51?
  Samsung Galaxy F62 leaks: Will this be a reworked Galaxy M51 with Exynos 9825 chip?
Samsung Galaxy F62 leaks: Will this be a reworked Galaxy M51 with Exynos 9825 chip?

Recent leaks suggest the Galaxy F62 will share more specifications with the Galaxy M51. It could use an Exynos chip instead of the Snapdragon 730G.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Representational Image: Samsung Galaxy M51

Poco took the idea of rebranding existing Xiaomi phones seriously, and despite sharing spec sheets, it emerged as a top seller in India last year. Samsung couldn’t resist and came up with the Galaxy F series – its first phone being a rebranded and older Galaxy M device. We assumed it was a rushed product and that future Galaxy F phones might be totally new. Sadly, if the latest leaks have to indicate anything, the upcoming Galaxy F62 is being another rebrand job. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G color variants leaked in new images

The latest set of leaks on the Galaxy F62 come from Ishan Agarwal, who has been reliable with his smartphone leaks. In a report from MySmartPrice, Samsung is apparently using the Galaxy M51 as the base for the Galaxy F62. The easiest giveaway is the 7000mAh battery, which when paired with the rest of the leaked specifications, makes the Galaxy F62 seem like another recycle job. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India on Amazon.in, price starts Rs 6,799

Galaxy F62 specifications leak

Samsung used the massive 7000mAh battery last year exclusively in the Galaxy M51 smartphone. The Galaxy F62 using the same power source only promises fewer trips to the charging sockets. There’s no mention of any fast-charging feature but Samsung could stick to its usual 25W system, similar to the Galaxy M51. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G coming to India probably soon: How much could it cost?

Samsung Galaxy M51

Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy M51

Accompanying this big battery will be a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, which seems like the same display as the Galaxy M51. There’s no concrete detail on the chipset but Agarwal confirms the presence of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A previous Geekbench listing highlight the possibility of Samsung using a midrange Exynos 9825 chip instead of the Snapdragon 730G chip.

When it comes to the cameras, the Galaxy F62 is said to get a 64-megapixel sensor for the main camera. The front camera will stick to a 32-megapixel unit, possibly sitting inside a punch-hole cutout on the top. The top also adds the presence of Samsung’s latest One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Samsung could launch the phone in the usual F series colors, i.e., green and blue. There’s no hint on the official pricing but based on Samsung’s previous launches, we won’t be surprised to see a pricing north of Rs 20,000.

The Galaxy F62 isn’t the only phone expected to hit the Samsung midrange lineup in early 2021. Leaks have also shone light on the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 midrange phones, with some of them relying on a Snapdragon 720G chip. There are 5G versions coming as well, though those could be reserved for the international markets.

  Published Date: February 4, 2021 11:27 AM IST

