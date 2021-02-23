comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Compare Price | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Price, Battery, Processor, and RAM
News

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Motorola Moto G 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Price, Battery, Processor, and RAM

Mobiles

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

  • Published: February 23, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-F62-Gallery2

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone The Motorola Moto G 5G is priced starting at 20999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Motorola Moto G 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G 5G features a 6.7 inch 080×2. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launch event: Here's what to expect, how to watch livestream

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Also Read - Redmi K40 new details emerge: Geekbench scores, battery capacity and “Damascus knife” edition

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Motorola Moto G 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Motorola Moto G 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 20999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G 5G of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G 5G runs on Android 10

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 23, 2021 11:59 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-inch launched
Laptops
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-inch launched
Spotify to expand in 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch

Apps

Spotify to expand in 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch

Samsung Galaxy F62 review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy F62 review

Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet

Telecom

Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet

Samsung 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor announced

News

Samsung 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor announced

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launch event: Here's what to expect

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-inch launched

Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet

Samsung 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor announced

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show camera design

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Valheim Survival Game को मिल रहा PUBG जैसा जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स, इन दिग्गज गेम्स को पछाड़ा

Motorola G100 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, हो सकता है Motorola Edge S का ग्लोबल वर्जन

OPPO Find X3 सीरीज में आ सकते हैं 4 धांसू फोन, जानिए कब होंगे लॉन्च

iQOO भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, 15 मिनट में चार्ज होगी बैटरी

Vodafone Idea की Vi Movies and TV App पर यूजर्स देख पाएंगे Hungama का प्रीमियम कंटेंट

Latest Videos

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

Reviews

Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?
Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launch event: Here's what to expect
News
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launch event: Here's what to expect
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-inch launched

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-inch launched
Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet

Telecom

Vi users now get more than 380 movies for rent including 2020's Tenet
Samsung 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor announced

News

Samsung 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor announced
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show camera design

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro first look: Leaked render and retail box show camera design

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers