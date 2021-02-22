Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone The Nokia 5.4 is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Nokia 5.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 leaked images reveal design similar to AirPods Pro

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch 080×2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Vivo Y31 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, Battery, and Many Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Also Read - Valheim Steam Early Access version sold 3 million copies in less than 3 weeks

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10