Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F17 Pro smartphone The Oppo F17 Pro is priced starting at 22990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Oppo F17 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Oppo F17 Pro features a 16.34cm / 6.43″ 080×2.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Oppo F17 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Oppo F17 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F17 Pro has 16MP + 2MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 Pro of 4015mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F17 Pro runs on ColorOS 7.2 with Android 10