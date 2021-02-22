This is a dual-SIM smartphone and also supports Samsung Knox security. You also get the NFC-enabled Samsung Pay feature with the phone to make one-tap payments via the smartphone.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 smartphone The Realme X7 is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Realme X7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Realme X7 features a 6.4 080×2.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10