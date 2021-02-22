Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphone The Realme X7 Pro 5G is priced starting at 29999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Realme X7 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker 16W launched: Here's a closer look

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch 080×2.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+ 5G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Realme X7 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G of 4500 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI