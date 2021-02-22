In terms of the design and ergonomics, the Galaxy F62 weighs 218 grams and can be bulky for some users. It feels heavy in the hands and single-hand-use could be a challenge for some users. You do not get any dust-waterproof certification with the device.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F62 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F41 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Samsung Galaxy F41.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F41 is 6.4 – inch. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a screen resolution of FHD+.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F41 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB is priced at 15499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by Exynos 9611.