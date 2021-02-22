comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Compare Price | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many More
News

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy F41 - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many More

Mobiles

On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

  • Published: February 22, 2021 3:20 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-F62-D

In terms of the design and ergonomics, the Galaxy F62 weighs 218 grams and can be bulky for some users. It feels heavy in the hands and single-hand-use could be a challenge for some users. You do not get any dust-waterproof certification with the device.

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy F62 which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F41 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Samsung Galaxy F41. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 leaked images reveal design similar to AirPods Pro

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F41 is 6.4 – inch. The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a screen resolution of FHD+. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Vivo Y31 - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, Battery, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Samsung Galaxy F41 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F41 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB is priced at 15499. Also Read - Valheim Steam Early Access version sold 3 million copies in less than 3 weeks

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F41 has 32 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F41 of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F41 is powered by Exynos 9611.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2021 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India
News
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India
GoneMAD MusicPlayer 3.0 update brings major chnages

Apps

GoneMAD MusicPlayer 3.0 update brings major chnages

Sony WH-1000XM4 Review: How good an option is it right now?

Reviews

Sony WH-1000XM4 Review: How good an option is it right now?

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, more

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, more

Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes

News

Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple AirPods 3 leaked image reveals design similar to AirPods Pro

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, more

Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes

Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Android 12 developer preview reveals major UI changes

Top 5 truly wireless earphones available in India

5 tips to help you replace your chunky laptop with a lightweight Apple iPad

Here's what all you need to consider before buying a vacuum cleaner

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

LG W41, LG W41+ और LG W41 Pro स्मार्टफोन्स हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Vivo S9 स्मार्टफोन 3 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दो सेल्फी कैमरे

Redmi K40 सीरीज के Specifications से उठा पर्दा, कुछ ऐसा होगा स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन

Redmi 9 Power स्मार्टफोन का 6GB RAM वेरिएंट भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy F62 Review in Hindi: सबकुछ अच्छा, पर 5G की कमी से फीकी पड़ी चमक

Latest Videos

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more

News

Weekly Tech Roundup: Android 12 first Look, Moto E7 Power launched, Realme Narzo 30 series launch date and more
Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?

Reviews

Poco M3 review: The best smartphone under Rs 12,000?
Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look

Reviews

Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: First look
Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

News

Apple AirPods 3 leaked image reveals design similar to AirPods Pro
News
Apple AirPods 3 leaked image reveals design similar to AirPods Pro
Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India

News

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphone Pro, Portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India
Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, more

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021: Deals on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, more
Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes

News

Redmi 9 Power gets a new variant in India: Know what all it includes
Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Deals

Vivo Carnival sale on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers