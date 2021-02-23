Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at 22999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launch event: Here's what to expect, how to watch livestream

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 inch 080×2. Also Read - Redmi K40 new details emerge: Geekbench scores, battery capacity and “Damascus knife” edition

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Vivo V20 - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Price, Camera, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android v10