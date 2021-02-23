Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at 29990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Vivo V20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M51 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch 080×2.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Vivo V20 Pro is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Vivo V20 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V20 Pro has 44MP+8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 Pro of 4000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11 (Based on Android 10)