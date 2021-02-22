Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched in India. Here's a look at its price, Flipkart sale date, and specifications.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y31 smartphone The Vivo Y31 is priced starting at 16490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Vivo Y31 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Vivo Y31 features a 6.58 inch 080×2.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y31 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Vivo Y31 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y31 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y31 of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Vivo Y31 runs on Funtouch OS Android 11