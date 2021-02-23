The Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by an Exynos 9825 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is also the option of 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage but that variant costs more. You can expand the memory up to 1TB.

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone priced starting at 23999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at 35999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Xiaomi Mi 10T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch 080×2.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy F62 and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by 7,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12