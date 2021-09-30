Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, Flip 3 to surpass Note series sales in India: Analysts

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 in India recently. Dealers, retailers, and industry analysts predict that the two new foldable phones will surpass the sales of the Galaxy Note series, which has now been discontinued in the country. Both Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 are said to have received a “record response” in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in pics: Simple design, big battery

Dealers and retailers told IANS that they have left with no stock of Galaxy Z Series amid rising demand and were waiting for more supplies of the new foldable smartphones from Samsung.

Industry insiders said that nearly 60 percent of the Indian consumers have gone for the pricier Galaxy Z Fold3 in India, showing rising inclination for big screen and productivity features among young millennial and Gen Z users.

The 6.7-inch Galaxy Z Flip3 has become popular among Apple loyalists, with iPhones making 25 percent of upgraded foldable devices, they added.

Samsung, which initiated the new-age foldable war with Galaxy Fold, came with Galaxy Z Flip 3 that folds into the size of a wallet.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model has been launched at a price of Rs 88,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options, Phantom Black and Cream.

Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+256GB) costs Rs 149,999 and Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+512GB) comes for Rs 157,999 in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours. For the first time on a foldable smartphone, you can now write down your ideas or draw sketches with the S Pen.

An integral part of its flagship premium portfolio that created a distinct buzz every year, the popular Galaxy Note series did not make its appearance in 2021 as Samsung now bets big on the future of foldable devices.

(With inputs from IANS)