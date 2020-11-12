Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone recently starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M01s and Tecno Spark Power 2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme C11 vs Infinix Smart 4 Plus - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M01s features a 15.79cm (6.2″) with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 (HD+). Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a 7.00-inch along with a resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. The Samsung Galaxy M01s weighs 168 g and the Tecno Spark Power 2 measures 220 g. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme C15 - Here's the Latest Comparison with Reviews and Ratings

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a MediaTek Helio P22 octacore processor. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. The Samsung Galaxy M01s is available in single variant. The Tecno Spark Power 2 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Oppo F17 - Head To Head Comparison with Features and Price

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M01s is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M01s of 3GB + 32GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 13.0 MP + 2.0 MP main camera whereas, Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M01s has 8.0 MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M01s is powered by 4000mah as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 6000 mAh. The Samsung Galaxy M01s runs on OneUI based on Android 10. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10.