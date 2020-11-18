comscore Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime - Compare | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime - Camera Compared, Specifications, and Price in India

The battery of Samsung Galaxy M01s is powered by 4000mah as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging.

  • Published: November 18, 2020 4:19 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-M01s

Photo Credit : Samsung Inida

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M01s and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - YouTube introduces audio ads, currently in beta

Display and Design-The Samsung Galaxy M01s features a 15.79cm (6.2″) with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 (HD+). Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. The Samsung Galaxy M01s weighs 168 g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime measures 198g. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 vs Samsung Galaxy M01s - Head to Head Comparison with Price, Specs, and Camera Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a MediaTek Helio P22 octacore processor. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime features a Media Tek Helio G80. The Samsung Galaxy M01s is available in 3 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M01s is based on its different variants. Samsung Galaxy M01s of 3GB + 32GB will be priced Rs.9999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 13.0 MP + 2.0 MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor main camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M01s has 8.0 MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M01s is powered by 4000mah as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging. The Samsung Galaxy M01s runs on OneUI based on Android 10.. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

  • Published Date: November 18, 2020 4:19 PM IST

Best Sellers