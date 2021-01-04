comscore Samsung Galaxy M02s launching on Jan 7 in India: Expected price & more
Samsung is all set to launch a new budget smartphone in India. The smartphone called the Galaxy M02s will be a part of the Galaxy M series and will fall under Rs. 10,000. The company has now confirmed the launch, which is scheduled to take place in a few days. Read on to know more about the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 launch confirmed: This is when the new Samsung flagship is arriving

Galaxy M02s arriving soon in India: Expected features, specs, price

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is confirmed to launch on January 7 in India, as confirmed by the microsite of the device, which is now live. It will launch at 1 pm and we expect it to be unveiled via an online launch event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 to offer up to 35% better battery life than Galaxy S20: Report

The company has also revealed a first look video of the same. Here’s a look at it: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site ahead of launch

The Galaxy M02s is said to pack in a number of features that will be a first for Samsung in the sub-10K price bracket and is touted at a ‘Max Up’ phone.

While we don’t have all the information at our disposal, there are a few things that the phone is confirmed to get. The Galaxy M02s will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, which is Samsung’s name given to a waterdrop notched screen. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, however, there is no word on what processor it will be. The device will get 4GB of RAM for enhanced and easy usage, multi-tasking, and gaming. It will also be backed by a 5,000mAh battery for longer usage.

If you compare the upcoming Galaxy M02s with the Galaxy M01s, the phone is a sure upgrade to 3GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek processor seen on the latter.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy M02s was recently spotted on Google Play with a codename ‘A02q,’ similar to the Galaxy A02s’ codename. This gives us an inkling that the Galaxy M02s will be none other than a rebranded version of the Galaxy A02s but with few upgrades.

To recall, the Galaxy A02s was launched in November last year. It comes with a 6.5-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras (13-megapixel, 2-megapixel, 2-megapixel), a 5-megapixel front camera, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

Best Sellers