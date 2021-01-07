After announcing the launch of a new budget phone, Samsung has finally made the Galaxy M02s official in India. The smartphone is another member of the Galaxy M series and is the first smartphone launch of 2021 in the country. Read on to know more about the new Samsung smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s India launch today: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M02s Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs. 8,999 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and Rs. 9,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will be available to buy via Amazon India, Samsung’s online store, and key retail stores. However, there is no word on the availability details yet. Also Read - Samsung Neo QLED, solar-powered remote control steal the light at CES 2021

The phone comes in Black, Blue, and Red Colors in Haze and Matt effect design.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Features, Specs

The Galaxy M02s, which is a successor to the Galaxy M01s, is the ‘Max Up’ phone by the company, aiming to provide a display, processor, and battery for a power-packed usage offered by a device in the sub-10K price segment.

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch in the middle of the top portion. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. As mentioned previously, it gets two RAM/Storage variants: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB, both options being expandable up to 1TB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M02s gets triple rear cameras, an upgrade from the dual rear cameras seen on the Galaxy M01s. There is a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 5-megapixel and supports Selfie Focus and Live Beauty feature.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it gets connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

However, it lacks any fingerprint scanner or facial recognition and users will have to use a PIN or password to protect the device. This appears more like a downside since rivals such as the Realme C15 and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime offer a fingerprint scanner.