Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Infinix also launched its Infinix Hot 10 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Infinix Hot 10. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A - Features Compared, Price, Camera, and Other Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Infinix Hot 10 is 6.78 INCH. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a screen resolution of 720*1640. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Poco M2 - Head to Head Comparison of Price and Specifications

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Infinix Hot 10 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 is powered by Helio G70 Gaming processor.