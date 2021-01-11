Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Micromax also launched its Micromax In 1b with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Micromax In 1b. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 vs Realme Narzo 20A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Micromax In 1b is 6.52-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Micromax In 1b has a screen resolution of 720×1600.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Micromax In 1b is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Micromax In 1b of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 1b has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1b of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Micromax In 1b is powered by MediaTek Helio G35.