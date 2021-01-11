Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Micromax also launched its Micromax In Note 1 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Micromax In Note 1. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 vs Realme Narzo 20A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Micromax In Note 1 is 6.67-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Micromax In Note 1 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In Note 1 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85.