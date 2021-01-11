Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo A15s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Oppo A15s. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Vivo Y20A - Latest Comparison of Budget Smartphones with Price and Features

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo A15s is 6.52 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Oppo A15s has a screen resolution of 1600×720.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Oppo A15s is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Oppo A15s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A15s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Oppo A15s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.