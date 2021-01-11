Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco M2 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Poco M2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A - Features Compared, Price, Camera, and Other Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Poco M2 is 6.53 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Poco M2 has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Poco M2 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Poco M2 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 vs Realme Narzo 20A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M2 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 of 5000mah.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Poco M2 runs on MIUI 11 Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Poco M2 is powered by Media Tek Helio G80.