Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 20 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Realme Narzo 20.

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 20 is 6.5 inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 has a screen resolution of HD+.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Realme Narzo 20 is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Realme Narzo 20 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10499.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 20 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85.