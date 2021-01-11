Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Tecno also launched its Tecno Spark 6 Go with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Tecno Spark 6 Go. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A - Features Compared, Price, Camera, and Other Specs

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Tecno Spark 6 Go is 6.5-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Poco M2 - Head to Head Comparison of Price and Specifications

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Realme Narzo 20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC.