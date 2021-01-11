Intro-Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Tecno also launched its Tecno Spark 6 Go with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. Whereas, the Vivo also launched its Vivo Y20A in the budget segment. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s, Tecno Spark 6 Go, and Vivo Y20A. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Oppo A15s - Check Out Latest Budget Phones Comparison with Price and Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Tecno Spark 6 Go is 6.5-inch. The screen of Vivo Y20A is 6.51-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Vivo Y20A has a screen resolution of Full HD+.

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s, Tecno Spark 6 Go, Vivo Y20A is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499. Vivo Y20A of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s, Tecno Spark 6 Go, and Tecno Spark 6 Go all are powered by 5,000mAh battery capacity.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s and Tecno Spark 6 Go both runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC. The Vivo Y20A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439.