Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M02s which is packed with new features and specifications. Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y20A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Vivo Y20A. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begins tomorrow: How to book, offers

Display and Design-The screen of Samsung Galaxy M02s is 6.5-inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y20A is 6.51-inch. The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a screen resolution of 1560×720, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a screen resolution of Full HD+. Also Read - Scary! WhatsApp groups were available on Google search

Price-The price range of Samsung Galaxy M02s and Vivo Y20A is based on their different variants. Samsung Galaxy M02s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Vivo Y20A of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 - Features Compared, Camera, Battery, and Other Features

Camera -The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Samsung Galaxy M02s has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20A of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Samsung Galaxy M02s runs on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy M02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, whereas the Vivo Y20A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439.